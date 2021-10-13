Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 206,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

