FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPFI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of OPFI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

