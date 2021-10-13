Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, an increase of 1,111.3% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GRFFF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.