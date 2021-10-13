Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Professional Planning raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

FDIS stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $83.67.

