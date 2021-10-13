Financial Analysis: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.27% 9.42% 6.06%

45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.56 -$12.53 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.44 $55.76 million $2.15 20.35

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.84%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats 1stdibs.Com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

