First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

