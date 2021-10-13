First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHN. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

