First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. CLSA upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.94.

TSE FM opened at C$26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The stock has a market cap of C$18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

