First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of LEGR stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.