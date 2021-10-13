First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the period.

