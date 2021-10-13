First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.05. 318,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 452,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

