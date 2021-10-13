First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FYT stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 287,955 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,304,000 after buying an additional 163,668 shares during the period.

