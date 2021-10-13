First United Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

First United has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. First United has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,811 shares of company stock worth $86,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

