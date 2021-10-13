Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 4,670,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,167,894. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

