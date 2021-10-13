Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -205.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 89.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
