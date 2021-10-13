Fluity (FLTY) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $765,806.43 and $4,694.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00117770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.28 or 1.00113607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.74 or 0.06141057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,629,074 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

