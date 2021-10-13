Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.48

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 9524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Bank of America began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

