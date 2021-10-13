Fmr LLC Acquires 2,567,764 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $292,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $101,113,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 438.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 328,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $10,045,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

