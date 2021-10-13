Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $306,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $627.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.87 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

