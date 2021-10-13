Fmr LLC Has $315.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $315,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,290,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,407,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

