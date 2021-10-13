Fmr LLC Invests $283.79 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,109,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,788,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.50% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $138,997,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.