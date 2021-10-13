Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 415.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

