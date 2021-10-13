ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

NYSE FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

