ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.