Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

