Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

FSM opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 523,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

