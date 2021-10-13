Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 7% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 123,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,998,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.