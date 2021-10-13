Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

