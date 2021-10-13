Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 144,326 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of Carvana worth $198,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $3,121,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,884.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 756,157 shares of company stock valued at $257,896,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -240.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

