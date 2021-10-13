Franklin Resources Inc. Has $206.43 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $206,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $494.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.