Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

