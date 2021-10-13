Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 138,641 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.49% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $217,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

