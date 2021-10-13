Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $240.47 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,212,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 18.84% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,344,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Weatherford International stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
