Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $240.47 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,212,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 18.84% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,344,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

