Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,393 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $177,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

EQIX opened at $759.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

