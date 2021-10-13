Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRU shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ci Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 552,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,923. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.64.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

