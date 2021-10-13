Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.