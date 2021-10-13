Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.07 on Monday. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

