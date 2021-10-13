Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $187,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

