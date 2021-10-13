Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRON. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,418,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

