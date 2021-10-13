Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.75. Frontline shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 6,442 shares traded.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

