FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.35% of FS KKR Capital worth $62,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

