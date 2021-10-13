Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Position Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Funko worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,863 shares of company stock worth $8,323,175 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

