FUTURAX (FTXT) Achieves Market Cap of $50,810.88

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $50,810.88 and approximately $59.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 153.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00498069 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.04 or 0.01020635 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

