FY2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $139.36 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

