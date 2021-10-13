FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IGM Financial Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$47.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

