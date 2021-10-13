FY2024 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

