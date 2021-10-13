G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 6,254.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. G Squared Ascend I has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.