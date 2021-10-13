GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

About GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.