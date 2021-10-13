GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0469 on Top Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $15.30 million and $470,536.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00063767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.13 or 0.99629143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.40 or 0.06247047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

