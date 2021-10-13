Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.90. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 160,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

