Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,687 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

